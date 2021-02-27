No new virus-related deaths in Dona Ana County, 31 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — There were no new virus-related deaths reported in Doña Ana County on Saturday; however, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 15 new deaths statewide.

The new deaths bring the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,700.

Health officials reported 275 additional COVID-19 cases in the state on Saturday. There were 31 new cases in Doña Ana County, two new cases in Lincoln County and 12 new cases in Otero County.

In total, there have been 184,888 COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, with 22,710 cases in Doña Ana County, 1,538 in Lincoln County and 3,296 Otero County.

As of Saturday, 8.4 percent of Doña Ana County residents have been fully vaccinated and 16.3 percent have been partially vaccinated; 19.8 percent of Lincoln County residents have been fully vaccinated and 32.3 percent have been fully vaccinated; and 7.8 percent of Otero Country residents have been fully vaccinated and 17 percent have been fully vaccinated.

For detailed COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.