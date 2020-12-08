For first time since October, no new virus deaths in Doña Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the first time since October, there were no new virus-related deaths reported in Doña Ana County on Monday.

The last time the county saw no reported deaths was Oct. 20. There were also no new deaths reported in Lincoln County nor Otero County.

The New Mexico Department of Health said there were seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

Health officials reported 191 new cases in Doña Ana County, eight new cases in Lincoln County and 33 new cases in Otero County. In total, Doña Ana County has 14,777 cases, Lincoln County has 881 cases and Otero County has 1,678 cases.

For detailed information, visit the New Mexico COVID-19 dashboard at https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

