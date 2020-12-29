No new virus deaths in Dona Ana County, 50 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the second time this month, Doña Ana County had no new virus-related deaths reported on Monday.

The county also had no new virus deaths reported on Dec. 7.

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 36 new deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19 on Monday; two of those deaths occurred in Otero County. The patients include a man in his 40s, who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions, and a man in his 50s, who was hospitalized.

The state’s 36 new deaths bring the total number of deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19 to 2,380.

The Health Department also reported 50 new cases in Doña Ana County, two new cases in Lincoln County and eight new cases in Otero County.

Statewide, there were 700 new cases reported on Monday, for a total of 138,659 cases in New Mexico.

As of Monday, every county in New Mexico is in the red level, meaning the county is at extreme risk for COVID-19 spread.

For a detailed look at New Mexico COVID-19 data, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

