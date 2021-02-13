No new virus deaths in Doña Ana County, 41 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Saturday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 14 new virus deaths — none of those were from Southern New Mexico.

The Health Department reported 41 new cases in Doña Ana County, three new cases in Lincoln County and 30 new cases in Otero County.

New Mexico has now had a total of 180,289 COVID-19 cases, with 21,950 in Doña Ana County, 1,486 in Lincoln County and 3,098 in Otero County.

There are 341 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19 and 118,926 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered.

Statewide, New Mexico has administered 394,720 COVID-19 vaccinations, with 26,604 individuals partially or fully vaccinated in Doña Ana County; 5,608 in Lincoln County; and 8,883 in Otero County.

For more detailed information about New Mexico’s COVID-19 data, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html. For information about COVID-19 vaccinations in New Mexico, visit the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard at https://cvvaccine.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.