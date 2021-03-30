NMSU to hold limited in-person graduation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After receiving guidance from the New Mexico Higher Education Department and the New Mexico Department of Health, New Mexico State University said it will hold a limited in-person Spring 2021 commencement at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

The first ceremony, for graduate students, will include a doctoral hooding ceremony and will take place at 7 p.m. on May 14. The second ceremony, for undergraduates, will take place at 7 p.m. on May 15. Commencement activities for NMSU’s branch campuses will be determined by those campuses.

“We know how much our students want an opportunity to celebrate together as they reach the life-changing milestone of completing their degrees,” said NMSU President John Floros. “We’re grateful to these state agencies for understanding the significance of this event for our graduates and their families. Our commencement team is now hard at work planning an event that will allow us to celebrate together safely.”

Tickets will be required for the in-person commencement and each student may have two guests in attendance. Masks will be required for all graduates, volunteers and guests.

Commencement activities at Aggie Memorial Stadium will be broadcast so that graduates and their families who are not able to attend can watch the in-person celebration as well as the virtual ceremony.

The commencement events for Las Cruces campus graduates will happen in multiple sessions to accommodate the need for social distancing and limited capacity.

As previously planned, NMSU will hold a virtual commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. on May 15 for all Spring 2021 graduates, so that students can remotely share this important moment with family, friends, and the academic community. Each graduate will have the opportunity to be recognized with a graduation photo and personal message that can be downloaded and shared on social media after the event. The virtual celebration will take place regardless of other plans for an in-person event.

The university is also planning a special event later this year for 2020 graduates who are interested in an in-person celebration. Details are still being worked out.

For more information about both virtual and in-person commencement events, visit commencement.nmsu.edu.