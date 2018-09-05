NMSU Terror Attack Thwarted, Suspect Sentenced to 20 Years

Court documents show New Mexico State University was the target of a planned terror attack in which the suspect was sentenced Wednesday.

NBC News reports Alexander Ciccolo, who went by the name Ali Ali Amriki, pleaded guilty to terrorism charges in May. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for plotting to use assault rifles and homemade bombs as killing tools at the campus.

Ciccolo’s attorneys argued he suffered from mental health and substance abuse issues with no real way to carry out the attack. Authorities called Ciccolo a “committed soldier” of the Islamic State terror group.