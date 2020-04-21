NMSU Seed to Supper program provides access to seeds, gardening tips

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 08: Fresh fruits and vegetables lie on display at a Spanish producer’s stand at the Fruit Logistica agricultural trade fair on February 8, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The fair, which takes place from February 8-10, is taking place amidst poor weather and harvest conditions in Spain that have led to price […]

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — If you’re a New Mexico resident hoping to pick up a new skill by learning how to grow your food during the pandemic, New Mexico State University is here to get your garden started.

NMSU’s Seed to Supper program is part of the university’s Cooperative Extension Service providing free seeds and gardening guidance to New Mexico residents who register for the online course or who participate offline with a paper-based booklet on introductory gardening techniques.

“This program aims to support physical distancing and bolster New Mexicans’ access to healthy food during the COVID-19 health emergency,” said New Mexico Agriculture Secretary, Jeff Witte. “It’s also an excellent educational opportunity for families to learn about agriculture in our state.”

New Mexicans who wish to participate in this free program can sign up at this link, or call 1-877-993-3637 during business hours to speak with someone or leave a message. Participants will receive:

Four packets of vegetable seeds appropriate to their region of New Mexico. Options may include leafy greens, melons, root vegetables, and squash.

A “Quick tips” guide on how to start a vegetable garden at home (including guidance for families whose housing arrangements require container gardening).

The Seed to Supper program is supported from federal SNAP funds. For New Mexicans who wish to participate but are not eligible to participate in SNAP, booklets will be provided by NMSU’s Cooperative Extension Service.

“Part of the NMSU College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, the Cooperative Extension Service’s mission is to provide research-based information to improve New Mexicans’ lives,” said Dean Rolando Flores, Chief Administrative Officer at the College of ACES. “We are proud to offer this resource to help all New Mexicans during this pandemic.”

NMSU Extension offices are located in every county in the state. Visit the Extension website to locate the office in your county.