NMSU ROTC students fire cannon to commemorate moments Twin Towers were struck

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — On a cool, crisp morning 19 years after terrorists hijacked planes and flew them into the Twin Towers in New York City and into The Pentagon in Washington, D.C., cannon fire could be heard ringing in Las Cruces.

Every year, ROTC students at New Mexico State University fire the cannon from the NMSU Horseshoe lawn to mark the exact moments the planes hit the buildings in 2001.

“Today I am proud that we can actually be out here and fire the cannon — even though we have a pandemic going on, we can still have pride in our country,” said Cabel Brooks, an NMSU ROTC student.

The event usually includes speakers, but not this year due to COVID-19.

.@nmsu ROTC fires canon at 8:46 am. The exact time the first plane hit the north tower on September 11, 2001. pic.twitter.com/Cool7KAvyX — Shelby Kapp KTSM (@KappKtsm) September 11, 2020



“What the cannon is for is it sounds off every time a major event happened during 9/11, and because we don’t have a major ceremony, all eyes are on the cannon,” Brooks said. “The cannon is meant to be heard from miles apart so everybody on campus and around this area in Las Cruces can hear the cannon go off and they can remember, “OK, 9/11 happened.’”

No community members were present to witness the cannon being fired, but that was intentional, as the somber event was meant to honor the victims in a profound way.

“It’s surreal just sitting here and I think it’s the silence before the cannon is the thing that hits the most hard; it’s a lot like when the nation held its breath and was just watching on camera,” said Tomas Cano, an NMSU ROTC student. “I was just a child when this happened, but I can retell stories of my parents and where they were.”

A few miles away, a bell could also be heard. That bell was rung outside a Las Cruces fire station.

“We can’t gather at this time, so we still want to commemorate those who lost their lives on that tragic day on Sept. 11, 2001,” said Las Cruces Fire Department Chief Eric Enriquez. “We vowed never to forget, and this is our way of saying we still remember those who lost their lives.”

The community was unable to come together to remember the lives lost on 9/11, but people could be seen Friday taking a moment to pray beneath a flag flying at half-staff at a fire station at 201 E. Picacho Ave.

“You know seeing the flag at half-(staff), it was a reminder,” said Markus Cameron, who stopped to pray at the flag.

Enriquez said it’s important for people to teach younger generations about the importance of this day, and to explain why the cannon is fired, the bell is rung and the flags are flown at half-staff.