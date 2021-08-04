NMSU requires vaccines for staff, considering options for students

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to inoculate a minor at a vaccination center in Asuncion, on July 23, 2021. – Paraguay started to inoculate children and teenagers from 12 to 17 years-old with underlying diseases. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) New Mexico State University will require all staff to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September. Those who do not get the shot would have to undergo weekly testing.

The school is also looking into options requiring student vaccinations and testing.

“We are currently holding meetings on that and evaluating our direction and as soon as we know something about that direction we’ll communicate that as well,” Jon Webster, the COVID-19 project manager said.

Some students said they feel it’s a good decision for employees and students to be vaccinated.

“I feel like most of us students are vaccinated and the majority that isn’t is most likely a small percentage cause we all want to have that normal campus life back,” Mallory Munozowitz, a student said.