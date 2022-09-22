EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with New Mexico State University confirmed a student tested positive for monkeypox.

According to a community notice, the NMSU student who lives off-campus was diagnosed about two weeks ago and is currently isolating and recovering from the virus. The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) is actively monitoring the student’s close contacts.

“At this point in time, higher education institutions are seen as low risk for the transmission of monkeypox,” said Judi Voelz, medical director at NMSU’s Aggie Health and Wellness Center. “NMSU’s health center will continue to work with the Department of Health and follow CDC guidelines to manage any monkeypox infections that may occur on campus. People who contract monkeypox don’t usually have serious outcomes or need hospitalization and are expected to fully recover.”

NMSU says they will not send alerts for each new case in the future. However, those who have had close contact with an infected individual will be notified and asked to follow instructions.

The University’s Office of Health Promotion has provided additional information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to prevent the spread of monkeypox, including symptoms, treatment, and vaccination.

