LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The United States Dept. of Agriculture (USDA) announced $14 million in grants to Hispanic-serving institutions including nearly $1 million that will be awarded to New Mexico State University.

The goal of the grant program is to support under-represented students who are pursuing studies related to agriculture or human sciences.

“In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the USDA celebrates the achievements and contributions that our Hispanic-serving Institutions (HSIs) have made to American agriculture. They are our trusted partners in preparing the next generation of agriculture leaders that more fully represent the many diverse populations and voices in America,” said USDA Deputy Secretary Bronaugh.

The exact amount going to NMSU is $999,786. That money will be used to fund the school’s collaborative efforts alongside California State University – Chico.

The money will help the schools form a pipeline that will allow for faculty and peer mentoring in addition to new opportunities for training and research.

“Our nation’s Hispanic-serving institutions educate more than 3.2 million students every year, and this funding will strengthen their ability to build the workforce of the future,” said Bronaugh.

The $14 million total investment from the USDA is officially part of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Hispanic-serving Institutions Education Grants Program.

