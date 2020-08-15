LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — Doña Ana County residents will soon be able to get their COVID-19 test results faster.

New Mexico State University is expected to receive two new pieces of testing equipment this weekend that, once up and running, has the potential to process 300 to 500 COVID-19 samples a day.

“In the southern part of the state, there’s samples taken, but there sent off elsewhere,” said Jim Murphy, associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at NMSU.

The new equipment will allow for COVID-19 test samples to be tested in Las Cruces, rather than be sent to Albuquerque or Roswell, where they are currently being sent.

“You know, this is important for the local residents here in Southern New Mexico and in the region, in general. I think increasing the ability to conduct testing,” said Murphy.

The two machines cost $130,000, paid for with funding from the State of New Mexico.

NMSU faculty showing KTSM diagrams of new equipment

One machine searches to see if the virus is present, while the second machine determines how much virus is present.

“Let’s say we get a nasal swab from you, you know other than having that, you can look at it but you’re not going to see with your eye any presence of the virus,” said Murphy. “The first component of these two instruments takes the sample and basically extracts out through some chemical process, the virus.”

The machines process samples quickly and closer to home, so Southern New Mexicans will receive results sooner.

“I think it’s a big help because you can immediately find out in a day or two if you’re sick or not,” said NMSU student Veronica Shipp. “You can quarantine for those one or two days, just in case.”

For now, results are still being sent out of town. However, NMSU anticipates the machines will be up and running within the next month.

“I think it would be a lot safer to get test results sooner,” said Jiovanni Tome, a student at NMSU.

NMSU hopes this will help during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also will be a resource for NMSU students to do research with in the future.

“We’re interested in providing opportunities for our faculty and students to be able to conduct research. Maybe on this particular virus, maybe on other types of viruses that arise,” said Murphy.