NMSU providing graduation ceremony participants Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State University’s Health and Wellness Center is providing participants in the live graduation ceremony Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

“We’ve been so pleased with being able to have the state allow us to proceed with this to give something to our students who have waited so long for some minor sense of normalcy,” Jon Webster, COVID-19 project manager at NMSU said.

NMSU officials say there is hope to provide the student body and graduates with vaccines for future commencement events in the near future.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.