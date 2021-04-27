NMSU providing graduation ceremony participants Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

Las Cruces News

by: Gabe Chavez

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State University’s Health and Wellness Center is providing participants in the live graduation ceremony Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

“We’ve been so pleased with being able to have the state allow us to proceed with this to give something to our students who have waited so long for some minor sense of normalcy,” Jon Webster, COVID-19 project manager at NMSU said.

NMSU officials say there is hope to provide the student body and graduates with vaccines for future commencement events in the near future.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Three Rivers Fire evacuations update, wildlife impact

Evening vaccination event

EPLA Education Minute- 04/26

Changes to representation in light of Census count

Walkup COVID-19 vaccine events

KTSM 9 News at Noon: KTSM GOES WILD Great Horned Owls

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link