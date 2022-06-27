LAS CRUCES, NM – (KTSM) – Two New Mexico State University professors are teaming up with two national labs and TerraPower to develop a method for the recycling of spent nuclear fuel.

The method will prevent the fuel from being used for weaponry but will help sustainably power electricity needs.

Paul Andersen and Cory Windorff, who are NMSU assistant professors of chemistry and biochemistry, are joining TerraPower, an energy company co-founded by Bill Gates, Idaho National Lab and Savannah River National Lab.

Andersen and Windorff are in the planning phase of designing a chemical reactor to purify the spent nuclear fuel, which will ultimately mitigate the dangers of stored nuclear waste by reducing its accumulation.

“(Nuclear power) offers many advantages, but one of its disadvantages is the production of radioactive waste,” said Paul Andersen, NMSU associate professor of chemical and materials engineering. “Most of the material that comes out of the nuclear power plant still contains considerable energy which cannot be used because of the buildup of radioactive materials. So, we are proposing a process to recycle that nuclear waste and reuse it to obtain more energy and possibly make it easier to dispose of what waste remains.”

The three-year project is funded by an $8.5 million grant from the Department of Energy Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy.

The funding is part of the ARPA-E Optimizing Nuclear Waste and Advanced Reactor Disposal Systems program, which seeks to increase the deployment, and use of nuclear power as a reliable source of clean energy while limiting waste produced from advanced nuclear reactors.

Using the grant funding, the NMSU professors plan to hire two post-doctoral researchers to work directly with TerraPower in Bellview, Washington, while they work on the planning needed for the eventual technological development.

In the meantime both professors will have preparatory research to do.

