EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two New Mexico State professors are celebrating Women’s History Month by providing media content and promoting screen-time as a form of relaxation and a creative output.

Laura Anh Williams, associate professor and director of NMSU Gender and Sexuality Studies and associate professor Catherine Jonet explained they created this “media kit” in reference to spending more time on our screens and devices whether it’s for work or leisure.

“We’ve been trapped on our screens and everyone uses media and social media in different ways,” said Williams.

She sees people using social media in different ways, some to “create noise to keep you company” or to “get away from the noise,” she explained.

One of the works included in the compilation is a 25 minute long video showing a room filled with memorabilia, posters and items relating to pop culture.

The video is tracked with music and created by both Williams and Jonet.

“That video was created in a way that the music has a nostalgic effect to it to help bring different generations and different people together, “ Jonet added, “ and I guess, ultimately that’s it, there’s a place here for everyone and we want to share it with you.”

Williams explains the video can be used as either “background noise” when doing different tasks, a studying timer or as a relaxation tool.

“It’s meant to create a presence that’s intended to be supportive and healing and not too taxing,” Williams explained.

They often use these therapeutic tools with their students as well.

The media kit originally started as something they shared on the department’s website to create a brand around the research they do in these interdisciplinary studies.

“It’s developing more interest in taking our research and creating it as a creative output than just a traditional scholarship,” said Jonet.

You can download the free media kit on NMSU’s website.

