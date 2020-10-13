NMSU launches Pistol Pete’s Crimson Legacy wine to support athletes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State University fans can celebrate the Aggies with a new branded wine that was launched last week.

NMSU teamed up with DH Lescombes Winery and Bistro in Las Cruces to launch Pistol Pete’s Crimson Legacy, a cabernet sauvignon. Crimson Legacy is just one of eight collegiate-licensed wines in the nation.

According to NMSU, “the wine is described as a New Mexico Cabernet Sauvignon, with hints of red berries, ripe cherries, toast and oak that will pair well with traditional red wine dishes. Revenues generated from sales of Crimson Legacy will go to support the more than 400 student-athletes who attend NMSU.”

There are 1,888 bottles available in the first run, paying tribute to the university’s founding in 1888. School officials said there will be more runs of the bottles later.

The back of the Crimson Legacy wine bottle tells the story of New Mexico’s rich, interesting, and largely unknown history of wine making, which started in the 1600s with Spanish priests who needed sacramental wine. Because the wine was too heavy to transport, they instead planted grapevines along New Mexico’s Rio Grande Valley — decades before wine came to California.

Crimson Legacy is currently only available at all DH Lescombes locations in Las Cruces; however, the winery is working on making it available for purchase online and at various locations throughout the state.

This isn’t the first time NMSU has delved into the adult beverage world. In 2017, NM State worked with New Mexico-based Bosque Brewing Company to create and launch Pistol Pete’s 1888 Ale.

Since its debut, the beer has grown in popularity and is now available at more than 300 locations in 70 cities and towns across New Mexico.

1888 Ale has also won a bronze medal at the Great American Beer Festival. Additionally, the beer’s packaging, designed by NMSU graphic designer Randle Dominguez , won a gold MarCom award. Dominguez also created the bottle design for Crimson Legacy.

