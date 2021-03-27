NMSU hosts its own ‘Shark Tank’ online in April

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State University students and alumni will be pitching their ideas to nationwide investors to help create new businesses in the area at the university’s sixth annual Aggie Shark Tank event on April 15.

The event, sponsored by the Hunt Center for Entrepreneurship at Arrowhead Center, will be streamed live on Zoom from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. To register to watch the free event, visit https://nmsu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Tm4sDTjFR5S7IABPFU0euQ or go to http://sharktank.nmsu.edu.

“All of the participants have gone through the customer discovery process and have a minimum valuable product that is ready for testing and validation,” said Carlos Murguia, Arrowhead Center’s Shark Tank manager. “Some will find valuable partnerships at Aggie Shark Tank to carry them into finding more contacts for their product or even a route to commercialization.”

The “Sharks,” or those who will be giving feedback — and possible investment opportunities —include Isabella Ortiz, an investment analyst at 4S Bay Partners; Beto Pallares, Arrowhead Innovation Fund manager; and Drew Tulchin, president of NM Angels, along with a mystery guest Shark.

“Sharks are local and nationwide venture capitalists eager to see new businesses and our region grow. They generously give their time, and sometimes their investment, to our students and alumni. Our Sharks are critical resources because they know exactly what is thriving in global markets,” said Kathryn Hansen, director of Arrowhead Center.

For more information, contact Murguia at cmurguia@nmsu.edu or (575) 646-2025.