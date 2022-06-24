LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) -Public officials who completed New Mexico Certified Public Programs were recognized at a graduation ceremony June 16 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

New Mexico State University’s Cooperative Extension Service administers the nationally-accredited program, NM EDGE, which stands for Education Designed to Generate Excellence in the public sector. NM EDGE also announced its new Program Director Christy Green.

Since this was the first in-person graduation since 2019, NM EDGE recognized both recent graduates and graduates who completed the program in the last two years and attended virtual ceremonies.

During the pandemic and beyond, these individuals demonstrated the dedication necessary to succeed regardless of the circumstances. They have shown resilience and determination. They have embraced change and used it to further their professionalism, and by doing so, we know that no matter the challenge these good people will emerge with more to offer the public that they so willingly serve. Jeanine Eden, NM EDGE Program Coordinator, NMSU

Certified Public Official graduates included Diamond Contreras, executive assistant, City of Belen; Clay Corn, New Mexico Counties, Loss Prevention Department, Chaves County; Cassandra Green, Human Resource director, Otero County; Rhonda Hatch, office manager for the Assessor’s Office, Eddy County; Phyllis Keene, tax researcher, Sandoval County; Aissa Lara, Human Resource specialist, Eddy County; Sumana Maiti-Ghosh, GIS and Asset Control technician, City of Belen; Isabelle Martinez, Los Alamos County; Sherrill McDougle, Human Resource specialist, Eddy County; Michael Milam, county clerk, Valencia County; Juan Morales, Delinquent Tax specialist, Torrance County; Mandi Park, county clerk, Roosevelt County; and Alma Ruiz, senior office manager, City of Las Cruces Utilities Department.

Certified Public Supervisor graduates included Matt Clark, Emergency Service director, Otero County; and Hatch. Stan Ross, Architectural Access specialist, New Mexico Governor’s Commission on Disability, was recognized as a Certified Public Manager graduate.

Certified advocate in public ethics graduates included Clark, Hatch, Ross and Shannon Reynolds, county commissioner, Doña Ana County. Certified county commissioners graduates included Reynolds and Clay Kiesling, Union County.

Stephanie Eldridge, Bureau of Elections deputy, Chaves County, was honored as a certified county clerk; and Hatch was recognized as a certified public assessment officer.

Daniela H. Johnson, finance director, Harding County, was honored as a certified public finance professional; and Liliana Rivera, assistant county manager, Roosevelt County, was recognized as a certified public purchasing professional.

