EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A graduate student at New Mexico State University is the first recipient of a scholarship honoring the legacy of the late Karen Trujillo.

Teena Bhakta, a graduate student in the NMSU College of Health, Education and Social Transformation, was awarded the first Dr. Karen M. Trujillo Memorial Endowed Scholarship during a special ceremony last week.

Trujillo, a former superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools, died in February 2021 after being struck by a vehicle while out walking her dogs.

The scholarship was established by Trujillo’s husband, Ben.

The endowment for the scholarship also received a boost when State Farm contributed more than $10,000 bringing the endowment to more than $220,000.

Bhakta has been a resident of Las Cruces since 2006. She expects to graduate in December with a master’s degree in educational leadership and hopes to work at NMSU, mentoring and educating the next generation of educators.

Contributions to the Dr. Karen M. Trujillo Memorial Endowed Scholarship may be made at www.nmsufoundation.org/givenow/karen-trujillo.

