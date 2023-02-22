LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM)- NMSU received an award of over $900,000 from the state of New Mexico for agricultural projects in San Juan County because they provided assistance when many communities were negatively impacted by the 2015 Gold King Mine wastewater spill.

New Mexico State University’s Agricultural Science Center at Farmington and the San Juan County Cooperative Extension Service office are collaborating on the Northwest New Mexico Agricultural Restoration project, the San Juan County Extension Program Director Bonnie Hopkins announced.

The project will focus on continued farmer, consumer and community education, research and training that will aid in economic development for the agricultural sector of San Juan County and Four Corners region.

“The funding will be utilized to fund educational positions at the San Juan County Extension office and the Farmington Agricultural Science Center, as well as fund project materials, educational supplies and outreach efforts,“ Hopkins added, who is teaming with Kevin Lombard, superintendent at the Agricultural Science Center at Farmington, New Mexico.

The Center plans to enhance and expand rigorous scientific evaluation of controlled environment agriculture to help the agricultural community make informed decisions and disseminate results in collaboration with Extension through field days and digital and print publications as explained by Hopkins.