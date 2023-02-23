LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM)- New Mexico State University’s Doña Ana County Cooperative Extension Office will offer a series of special cooking classes aiming to teach adults with diabetes on how to cook healthy meals.

“The Kitchen Creation” series will consist of four weekly classes that will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 13, March 16, March 20 and March 23 at Mayfield High School in Las Cruces, located on 1955 N. Valley Drive.

Beatriz Favela, a Family and Consumer Services Extension agent in Doña Ana County, and Janae Kraus, registered dietitian nutritionist, will collaborate and present each class, teaching participants about food safety, meal-planning, reading food labels, and managing carbohydrates.

“Many people with diabetes struggle with what to eat. Participants who have attended Kitchen Creations classes in the past report enjoying learning how to cook healthy meals and learning about the different strategies to eat what they like. Plus, participants can have hands-on experience by cooking during the classes. Participants also report enjoying the recipe books provided as part of the program.” said Favela.

The program is free to New Mexico residents, but registration is required. To enroll, you can contact Favela at 575-202-2376. For a complete schedule of classes in other New Mexico counties, visit https://kitchencreations.nmsu.edu/index.html.