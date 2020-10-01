NMSU enrollment declines by just 0.5% this fall

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) — Numbers show the coronavirus has had very little effect on New Mexico State University’s enrollment numbers.
University officials say fall enrollment is down just half a percent with 14,227 students.
Just eight fewer freshmen enrolled this year, compared to the fall of 2019.
Data does show there’s a drop in international students but there’s also a 10-percent jump in out-of-state students coming to NMSU.
