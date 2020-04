LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — With classes and labs closed at New Mexico State University, the campus gathered its medical supplies and is handing it over to local hospitals.

The chemistry and bio-chem departments sent of spare surgical masks, gowns, face shields, and goggles.

The gear will be donated to Mountain View Regional Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center. NMSU Police already donated 8,000 masks to the office of emergency management.