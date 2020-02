LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM)– New Mexico State University officially cut the ribbon on its new art building, Devasthali Hall, on Feb. 28, 2020.

The project, which was built with money from the $22.5 million bond based in 2016, is named in honor of NMSU’s regent and art advocate, Ammu Devasthali, and her husband, Rama.

The facility is set to be home to the university’s art department and gallery space.