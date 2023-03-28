LGBT pride or LGBTQ+ gay pride with rainbow flag (iStock / Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The New Mexico State University’s LGBTQ+ Programs will celebrate Pride Season with four events on campus starting Friday, March 31.

The four events are as follows:

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, March 31- Transgender Day of Visibility:

NMSU community members can stop by LGBT+ Programs’ office in Corbett Center Student Union, Room 208, for food, fun, games and a celebration of transgender, nonbinary and gender-diverse Aggies.

“Transgender and nonbinary people make up such an amazing part of the NMSU community, and for students to have role models like Dr. Ana López, Dae Romero and Lore Falls — who they can look up to and seek guidance from — is such an important piece of visibility and representation,” Ddirector of LGBT+ Programs Zooey Sophia Pook said.

The performance lineup features three professional performers — Harlee Qylc, Vilette Stratton and Rosita Thorne — and three student performers– Leon Neon, CeCe Knight Jones and Triple X — among other performers.

“Our young performers are the most important people in the show,” Spacee Kadett, a performer based in Los Angeles said. “My own first experience as a drag king was many years ago at my alma mater, Oakland University, in Michigan. I was inspired by student performers I had seen the previous year, and it truly changed my life.”

Pook also mentioned that this year’s show promises to be a powerful experience, especially as LGBTQ individuals are increasingly coming under attack.

“Despite so much hostility and ignorance toward LGBT+ people in the country right now, we have three graduating performers who will help us lead this show and another seven performing – many of whom have never performed before,” Pook said. “Our community is amazing, and we are a vibrant and important part of the NMSU culture.”

The Documentary,” which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, chronicles the rise of an all-female metal band in Lebanon.

honors graduates and their accomplishments and contributions to the LGBTQ+ community. Recipients will receive a rainbow stole. López will deliver a keynote address during the ceremony, which will begin at noon in the Garcia Center courtyard and feature music by the Kuban. Students must email lgbt@nmsu.edu by April 14 to participate in the ceremony and receive a stole.

“I think this Pride Season is really special,” Pook said. “We have done so many unique things and celebrated so much of what makes our community amazing: our diversity, our creativity and our resilience.

For more information about Pride Season, follow @nmsu_lgbt on Instagram.