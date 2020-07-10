NMSU arson suspect held without bond deemed ‘dangerous’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Andrew Caldera, 27, will be held without bond after being arrested as a suspect for setting O’Donnell Hall at New Mexico State University on fire earlier this week.

District Court Judge Conrad Perea concluded Caldera is dangerous and should not be released in order to protect the safety of the community.

On July 6 NMSU public safety aid saw a suspicious man walking around O’Donnell Hall on campus around 2:30 a.m.

After an hour, the NMSU police were notified of a fire alarm going off at O’Donnell Hall, with smoke and flames coming out.

Caldera was arrested not far from the scene after which he admitted starting a fire with a butane torch and a cardboard box.

He was charged with arson and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Caldera will remain in the Doña Ana County Detention Center until trial.