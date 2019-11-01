NMSP: Trooper shoots and kills suspect who attacked with knife near Alamogordo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) ⁠— A New Mexico State Police trooper shot and killed a man who attacked him with a knife, the agency announced Friday.

The trooper was conducting a traffic stop when 22-year-old Benjamin Diaz got out of the vehicle holding a knife about 7:15 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 70 west of Alamogordo, N.M., according to an NMSP news release.

Investigator said Diaz attacked the trooper, who opened fire and shot Diaz.

Diaz was flown to University Medical Center in El Paso, where he died. The unidentified trooper was treated and released from a local hospital.

State police said the Las Cruces Police Department was investigating a report of a stolen vehicle that belonged to Diaz’s mother. It was the same vehicle Diaz was driving when he was stopped, the release said.

The officer has been placed on standard leave. Once it’s complete, the state police will forward its investigation to an assigned district attorney’s office for review.