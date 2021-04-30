NMDOT develops pedestrian safety plan, asks public for feedback

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than 6,200 pedestrians were killed in 2019, including 83 in New Mexico. That was the highest number of pedestrian fatalities in 30 years, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association, highlighting a problem that the state hopes to reduce in 2021 and beyond.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation developed a statewide Pedestrian Safety Action Plan that is now available for review at walksafenewmexico.com.

The state is asking pedestrians, drivers, transit users and bicyclists to provide feedback through June 13, which will help the department create a plan to combat the state’s high pedestrian fatality rate.

For more information, contact Pedestrian Safety Action Plan Manager Rosa Kozub at rosa.kozub@state.nm.us.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.