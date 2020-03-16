NM state parks to close though April 9; refunds for campers available

1  of  2
This March 20, 2013 image shows Elephant Butte Lake State Park, the largest and most popular of New Mexico’s state parks. Rangers are expecting about 60,000 visitors during the Fourth of July holiday weekend as parks officials work to boost visitor numbers and revenues at New Mexico’s 35 parks this summer. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) — Starting Monday, all New Mexico state parks will be closed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has directed the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department to close all New Mexico state parks and cancel all events through April 9.

The closure could be extended if needed.

EMNRD sais there will be law enforcement presence at all parks to “ensure the protection of natural resources.”

Visitors with overnight camping reservations will be issued a full refund.

