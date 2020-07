LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - While New Mexico State University and the University of New Mexico are continuing to prepare for the upcoming fall sports campaign, including the college football season amidst the pandemic, New Mexico governor Michelle Lujan Grisham penned a letter to both schools asking them to suspend contact sports in the fall.

The letter, issued to all colleges and universities in New Mexico on Tuesday and obtained by KTSM on Wednesday, cited a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in people ages 20-39. In turn, Lujan Grisham's letter asked both NMSU and UNM to, "postpone collegiate athletics in this moment of escalating danger. This is an essential step we must take if we are to return to some safe and balanced new normal as quickly as possible."