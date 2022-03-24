SANTA FE, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico families who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be able to use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card to purchase eligible foods at Albertsons online starting March 24, 2022.

The announcement was made Wednesday by officials with the New Mexico Human Services Department.

Many of our SNAP recipients are at-risk and face tremendous difficulty finding and purchasing food. New Mexico is committed to continually source better ways to serve them. Angela Medrano, Deputy Cabinet Secretary, New Mexico Human Services Department

In early May 2020, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) approved New Mexico’s application for the online program.

The Human Services Department applied for the online purchasing program to strengthen food security for New Mexican families during the “stay at home” directives accompanying the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online purchasing has brought convenience and ease of purchase to New Mexican families. Amazon and Walmart are authorized online SNAP retailers for all states.

To get started with online purchasing, SNAP participants need to connect directly with the online retailer. It is important to note: SNAP benefits can be used to purchase eligible food items, however, benefits cannot be used to pay for other associated charges, such as delivery fees.

New Mexicans in need of food assistance, cash assistance or health insurance can apply for benefits online at www.yes.state.nm.us.

To check the status of a case on YESNM, click “Check My Benefits” or call 1-855-309-3766. To speak to a customer service representative, contact the Consolidated Customer Service Center at 1-800-283-4465.

