NM relief fund awarding grants to help food banks provide meals to struggling New Mexicans

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A state COVID-19 relief fund is awarding grants totaling $550,000 to help food banks provide meals for unemployed New Mexicans.

The All Together NM Fund announced on Friday that it has awarded $400,000 in grants to five food banks that serve communities, including tribal communities across the state.

Officials said the amounts were based on a formula used by the state to distribute food assistance.

The New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundations, which originated the All Together NM Fund, will also award $150,000 through a competitive grant process to support food distribution agencies across the state.

“Thank you, New Mexicans, for your quick and generous response to help others by contributing to this fund,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “With so many New Mexicans who were already on the edge and are now unemployed, the need right now is nearly incalculable. Those who are still working and who can afford to do so are stepping up to help, and while that doesn’t surprise me, it certainly makes me proud.”

The largest grant – $289,000 – went to Roadrunner Food Bank with operations based in Albuquerque and Las Cruces, which has already spent three times its annual budget for the year.

“We know that the food security system is strong in New Mexico, but funds to support this work are being quickly drained due to exponential increases in demand,” said Bill Smith, president, and CEO of the Santa Fe Community Foundation. “Through these grants, we are helping alleviate the financial strain that threatens food availability across our state,” he said.

Here is a breakdown of the first-round food grants:



The Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico (based in Clovis): $13,200

Serves Curry, DeBaca, Guadalupe, Quay, and Roosevelt Counties

ECHO Food Bank (based in Farmington):$24,400

Serves San Juan County

The Community Pantry (based in Gallup): $28,000

Serves Cibola and McKinley Counties

The Food Depot (based in Santa Fe): $45,200

Serves Colfax, Harding, Los Alamos, Mora, Rio Arriba, San Miguel, Santa Fe, Taos, and Union Counties

Roadrunner Food Bank (based in Albuquerque and Las Cruces): $289,200

Serves Bernalillo, Catron, Chaves, Dona Ana, Eddy, Grant, Hidalgo, Lea, Lincoln, Luna, Otero, Sandoval, Sierra, Socorro, Torrance, and Valencia Counties

The many donors who made these grants possible with gifts large and small include:

Stanley E. Fulton Family Foundation

McKinnon Family Foundation

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico

Intel Foundation

Pattern Energy

Blattner Energy, Inc

Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association

Illinois #3 Foundation

RALI New Mexico

PhRMA

Virgin Galactic

Isora Foundation

Comcast

Swire Coca Cola

The New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundations established the All Together NM Fund in March to help New Mexico respond to and eventually recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Santa Fe Community Foundation administers the fund.

Other coalition members are the Albuquerque Community Foundation, the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, and the Taos Community Foundation. The governor’s office is helping the foundations identify the state’s most urgent needs.

Donations to the fund are tax-deductible and can be made through the website, www.AllTogetherNM.org, by texting “together” to (505-333-4714, or by mail to the Santa Fe Community Foundation, PO Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504. You should please note “All Together NM Fund” on the check itself.

Gifts of stock, property and electronic fund transfers may be made by calling the Santa Fe Community Foundation at 505-988-9715 ext. 7006.