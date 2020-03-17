NM Police release name of drivers killed in weekend crash on I-10 in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico State Police released the name of the two drivers killed Saturday night in a crash on Interstate 10 in Las Cruces.

Martin Flores Amparan, 56, and Manuel Dominguez Alba, 68, were both killed when they collided head-on at about 6:30 p.m. on March 14 at milepost 144, according to a state police news release.

Police said Amparan’s 2005 Hyundai crossed the center median for an unknown reason and hit Alba’s 2005 Cadillac.

“Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in both vehicles and seatbelts appear to have been properly worn,” the release said. “The is crash is still under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.”

Both men died at the scene and a 55-year-old female was airlifted from the scene, as of Tuesday “her condition was not known,” state police said in the release.