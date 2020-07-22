NM health officials report three new deaths in the state due to COVID-19

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced on Wednesday 316 new COVID-19 cases.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 89 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 7 new cases in Chaves County
- 7 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Curry County
- 53 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 6 new cases in Eddy County
- 4 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 20 new case in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Luna County
- 35 new cases in McKinley County
- 3 new cases in Mora County
- 7 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 15 new cases in Sandoval County
- 8 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in San Miguel County
- 19 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Taos County
- 14 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
The Department of Health also reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.
They are:
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 591.
New Mexico has now had a total of 17,828 COVID-19 cases:
- Bernalillo County: 4,005
- Catron County: 4
- Chaves County: 229
- Cibola County: 278
- Colfax County: 11
- Curry County: 328
- Doña Ana County: 1,838
- Eddy County: 202
- Grant County: 59
- Guadalupe County: 26
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 81
- Lea County: 431
- Lincoln County: 44
- Los Alamos County: 16
- Luna County: 168
- McKinley County: 3,818
- Mora County: 6
- Otero County: 120
- Quay County: 28
- Rio Arriba County: 256
- Roosevelt County: 95
- Sandoval County: 957
- San Juan County: 2,869
- San Miguel County: 36
- Santa Fe County: 456
- Sierra County: 21
- Socorro County: 67
- Taos County: 74
- Torrance County: 51
- Union County: 14
- Valencia County: 278
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 2
- Otero County Prison Facility: 276
- Otero County Processing Center: 149
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 43
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 24
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 465
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:
- The Adobe in Las Cruces
- Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo
- Avamere Rehab at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque
- Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Crane’s Roost Care Home in Aztec
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- GoodLife Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces
- Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington
- Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho
- Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
- Sierra Health Care Center, Inc. in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Springs Assisted Living in Los Lunas
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center in Taos
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
There are 6,974 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).