NM health officials report three new deaths in the state due to COVID-19

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced on Wednesday 316 new COVID-19 cases.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

89 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

53 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

20 new case in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Luna County

35 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Mora County

7 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

15 new cases in Sandoval County

8 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

19 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Taos County

14 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health also reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

They are:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 591.

New Mexico has now had a total of 17,828 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 4,005

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 229

Cibola County: 278

Colfax County: 11

Curry County: 328

Doña Ana County: 1,838

Eddy County: 202

Grant County: 59

Guadalupe County: 26

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 81

Lea County: 431

Lincoln County: 44

Los Alamos County: 16

Luna County: 168

McKinley County: 3,818

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 120

Quay County: 28

Rio Arriba County: 256

Roosevelt County: 95

Sandoval County: 957

San Juan County: 2,869

San Miguel County: 36

Santa Fe County: 456

Sierra County: 21

Socorro County: 67

Taos County: 74

Torrance County: 51

Union County: 14

Valencia County: 278

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 276

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 24

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 465

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:

The Adobe in Las Cruces

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

Avamere Rehab at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque

Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Crane’s Roost Care Home in Aztec

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

GoodLife Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho

Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Sierra Health Care Center, Inc. in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Springs Assisted Living in Los Lunas

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center in Taos

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

There are 6,974 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).