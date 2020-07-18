NM health officials report one new COVID-19 death in Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES, (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced 280 additional COVID-19 cases.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

• 99 new cases in Bernalillo County

• 8 new cases in Chaves County

• 11 new cases in Curry County

• 46 new cases in Doña Ana County

• 5 new cases in Eddy County

• 1 new case in Hidalgo County

• 10 new cases in Lea County

• 2 new cases in Lincoln County

• 4 new cases in Luna County

• 19 new cases in McKinley County

• 3 new cases in Otero County

• 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

• 2 new cases in Roosevelt County

• 10 new cases in Sandoval County

• 20 new cases in San Juan County

• 1 new case in San Miguel County

• 11 new cases in Santa Fe County

• 2 new cases in Sierra County

• 1 new case in Socorro County

• 1 new case in Torrance County

• 6 new cases in Valencia County

• 1 new case among individuals being held by federal agencies at Otero County Prison Facility

• 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

• 13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Saturday also reported four additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

They are:

• A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

• A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

• A female in her 80s in Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 569.

New Mexico has now had a total of 16,736 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 3,679

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 197

Cibola County: 259

Colfax County: 11

Curry County: 301

Doña Ana County: 1,688

Eddy County: 173

Grant County: 47

Guadalupe County: 24

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 78

Lea County: 343

Lincoln County: 34

Los Alamos County: 14

Luna County: 144

McKinley County: 3,743

Mora County: 3

Otero County: 100

Quay County: 22

Rio Arriba County: 195

Roosevelt County: 86

Sandoval County: 905

San Juan County: 2,829

San Miguel County: 31

Santa Fe County: 407

Sierra County: 19

Socorro County: 64

Taos County: 69

Torrance County: 50

Union County: 14

Valencia County: 247

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

• Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

• Otero County Prison Facility: 276

• Otero County Processing Center: 149

• Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

• Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 22

• Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

• Otero County Prison Facility: 461

• Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

As of Saturday, there are 160 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. Health officials also said there are 6,736 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:

• The Adobe in Las Cruces

• The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

• Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

• BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington

• Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

• Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces

• Bonney Family Home in Gallup

• Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque

• Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

• Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

• Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

• Casa Real in Santa Fe

• Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

• Crane’s Roost Care Home in Aztec

• Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

• Good Samaritan Society in Grants

• Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces

• Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

• Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

• The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

• Princeton Place in Albuquerque

• Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

• Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis

• The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

• Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho

• Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

• Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

• Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

• Sierra Health Care Center, Inc. in Truth or Consequences

• Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

• Taos Living Center in Taos

• The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

• Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).