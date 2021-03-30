NM Health Department advises residents to stay home for Easter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With Easter just days away, the New Mexico Department of Health is advising New Mexico residents to stay home for Easter or only gather with immediate family members.

“Since March, 2020, celebrating our holidays has required us to make adjustments in order to keep ourselves and our fellow New Mexicans safe,” said NMDOH Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins. “For Christians celebrating Holy Week this year, we ask the same. Please — stay home, or gather only with those in your immediate family. By making sacrifices now, we will bring this pandemic to a close much sooner, and then we will be able to take up our cherished traditions once again.”

Two weeks ago, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe canceled the annual pilgrimages to El Santuario de Chimayo and Tomé Hill, and safety provisions that are normally offered by the New Mexico Department of Transportation will not be available.