NM food industry partners with Agriculture Department to provide help amid COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico food industry has supplied tons of food to Indian communities across the state and is preparing to provide more wherever needed amid COVID-19.

According to a release, the project began at the Lujan Grisham administration’s Emergency Operations Center, where many agencies are coordinating efforts to assist New Mexicans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As many of you know our tribal communities are also some of our most vulnerable communities, through partnerships like these we can continue to ensure deliveries of food, water and other essential supplies to our tribal citizens throughout the state,” said Indian Affairs Department Secretary Lynn Trujillo. “Thank you to all who contributed to getting this food out to our tribal communities.”

During the month of April, the Aging & Long-Term Services Department has delivered 27,608 food boxes to seniors and disabled adults.

New Mexico Agriculture Secretary Jeff Witte said these efforts prove New Mexicans and neighboring states can work together to provide food for those in need.

“In times of crisis, it’s amazing how people come together to help,” Witte said. “This is truly a situation in which New Mexicans are feeding New Mexicans. This is also a reminder of how important farmers are and a reminder of how our local agriculture community is able to provide food to New Mexicans.”