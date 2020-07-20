NM Department of Health reports 30 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Sunday announced 241 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 99 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Curry County
- 30 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 8 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 35 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 11 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Otero County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 14 new cases in Sandoval County
- 6 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 5 new cases in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Sunday reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. They are:
- A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 571.
Previously reported numbers included one case in Bernalillo County that has been identified as a duplicate and five cases that have been identified as out-of-state residents (two in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, one in Doña Ana County, one in San Juan County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 16,971 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 3,775
Catron County: 4
Chaves County: 197
Cibola County: 262
Colfax County: 11
Curry County: 302
Doña Ana County: 1,717
Eddy County: 181
Grant County: 49
Guadalupe County: 24
Harding County: 1
Hidalgo County: 78
Lea County: 378
Lincoln County: 36
Los Alamos County: 14
Luna County: 145
McKinley County: 3,754
Mora County: 3
Otero County: 102
Quay County: 22
Rio Arriba County: 199
Roosevelt County: 89
Sandoval County: 919
San Juan County: 2,834
San Miguel County: 32
Santa Fe County: 417
Sierra County: 20
Socorro County: 65
Taos County: 69
Torrance County: 51
Union County: 14
Valencia County: 252
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 2
- Otero County Prison Facility: 276
- Otero County Processing Center: 149
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 43
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 22
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 461
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
As of today, there are 161 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 6,764 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:
- The Adobe in Las Cruces
- Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo
- Avamere Rehab at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Bonney Family Home in Gallup
- Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque
- Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Crane’s Roost Care Home in Aztec
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- Good Samaritan Society in Grants
- Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces
- Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington
- Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho
- Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
- Sierra Health Care Center, Inc. in Truth or Consequences
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- Taos Living Center in Taos
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces