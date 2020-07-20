NM Department of Health reports 30 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Sunday announced 241 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

99 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

30 new cases in Doña Ana County

8 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

35 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

11 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

6 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

5 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Sunday reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. They are:

A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 571.

Previously reported numbers included one case in Bernalillo County that has been identified as a duplicate and five cases that have been identified as out-of-state residents (two in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, one in Doña Ana County, one in San Juan County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 16,971 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 3,775

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 197

Cibola County: 262

Colfax County: 11

Curry County: 302

Doña Ana County: 1,717

Eddy County: 181

Grant County: 49

Guadalupe County: 24

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 78

Lea County: 378

Lincoln County: 36

Los Alamos County: 14

Luna County: 145

McKinley County: 3,754

Mora County: 3

Otero County: 102

Quay County: 22

Rio Arriba County: 199

Roosevelt County: 89

Sandoval County: 919

San Juan County: 2,834

San Miguel County: 32

Santa Fe County: 417

Sierra County: 20

Socorro County: 65

Taos County: 69

Torrance County: 51

Union County: 14

Valencia County: 252

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 276

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 22

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 461

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

As of today, there are 161 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 6,764 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:

The Adobe in Las Cruces

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

Avamere Rehab at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque

Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Crane’s Roost Care Home in Aztec

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Good Samaritan Society in Grants

Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho

Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Sierra Health Care Center, Inc. in Truth or Consequences

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Taos Living Center in Taos

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces