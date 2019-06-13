Newly signed medical marijuana bill broadens medical use in New Mexico

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KTSM) Public schools just next door in New Mexico will soon be able to administer medical marijuana to students if they have a medical cannabis card.

By Friday, June 14, medical cannabis will be allowed on some public school campuses under specific circumstances.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed Senate Bill into law back in April, which is the first major change to the Lynn and Erin Compassionate Use Act since 2007 when it was enacted.

SB 406 now broadens the use of medical marijuana in New Mexico for those who qualify. Local advocates and medical marijuana dispensaries, such as Laura Sias at Ultra Health in Sunland Park, N.M., said it is a major change that will benefit many.

“They will have to register with a New Mexico Dr to become a cannabis, if they already do not have a cannabis card, a cannabis carrier,” Sias said.

A Santa Teresa, N.M. mother told KTSM medical cannabis helps her teenage son Jackson Garcia.

He’s facing multiple conditions such as Crohn’s Disease.

“I’ve been utilizing small doses of concentrations for my child and it made things a lot better like night and day,” Melecia Garcia said.

The new law allows for the storage and administration of medical cannabis in certain school settings in New Mexico by parents, guardians or designated school personnel.

Garcia, who says Jackson is on a homebound school program, said this would still be beneficial to other students who face similar conditions as Jackson, or help Jackson if he tried to go back to public school.

“For me, that would be amazing cause then I could go and talk to the nurse and say you know what my child is coming back to school these are his dosages he needs to use during the day to ensure that he’s properly medicated just like any other medication,” Garcia said.

The law states parents must submit a detailed medication plan from a qualified medical professional to the school. However, parents say medical marijuana usage for children continues facing a stigma.

“It’s not a gateway drug, it’s not something to utilize just to have fun, I mean these are medical conditions and qualifying conditions that accommodate these individuals to use medical cannabis in the school ground,” Garcia said.

With legal medical dispensaries less than five miles away from Texas, it’s still illegal in the neighboring city of El Paso and the entire state of Texas, but advocates expect a change soon.

“It’s going to be a challenge but I think the fact that the road is being paved and the doors are opening is amazing,” Garcia said.