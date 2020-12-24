New state website will allow New Mexicans to receive notice when they qualify for COVID-19 vaccine

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexicans can now register for COVID-19 vaccinations on a new state sign-up website.

The New Mexico Department of Health announced the launch of the website on Wednesday, which will enable New Mexicans to receive notice when they qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine.

New website launched by New Mexico Department of Health

Currently, New Mexico is offering vaccine doses to health care workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities in Phase 1a of vaccine distribution. New Mexicans who work in the following settings may also sign up to receive vaccine during this phase:

Health care workers who have direct contact with patients

Workers in other settings (such as congregate care facilities or private homes) who have direct contact with people or materials that may be infectious.

“We are eager to distribute vaccine doses as quickly as we can – but that depends on the timeline of shipments from the federal government. This website will enable New Mexicans to sign up for vaccine doses – or to find out as soon as they qualify to receive them,” said Department of Health Secretary-Designate Tracie C. Collins, M.D.

The goal is for every New Mexican to be able to easily get a COVID-19 vaccine when large quantities are available. The state expects that several thousand vaccination providers and numerous locations throughout the state will eventually be available, including doctors’ offices, retail pharmacies, hospitals, community locations, and federally qualified health centers.

For more information, visit https://cv.nmhealth.org/covid-vaccine/.

Latest Headlines