New priest welcomed to the Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces

Las Cruces News

by: Tatiana Favela

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces announced the addition of a new priest.

The Diocese welcomes Deacon Francis Gyau, who is a New Mexico State University graduate.

Gyau will be ordained in the order of the Presbyterate on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Cathedral of Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The Diocese explained the order of the Presbyterate is one of the holy orders of the Church and is considered to be the second order of the priesthood. The ordination mass is a sacramental ceremony symbolizing priesthood.

The mass will be live-streamed on the Diocesan Facebook page for anyone interested who can’t attend the mass in person.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

DEA Tip of the Week: Talking to Kids about Drugs and Alcohol

Sunland Park Mall opens 12 new stores

Water Tip Wednesday: Saving water with an aerator

Why Sun Metro is proposing fare increases after receiving millions in federal funding

Aunt charged with abuse after boy hospitalized

COVID-19 update: 2 new virus deaths, 21 new cases

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner