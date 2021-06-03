EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces announced the addition of a new priest.
The Diocese welcomes Deacon Francis Gyau, who is a New Mexico State University graduate.
Gyau will be ordained in the order of the Presbyterate on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Cathedral of Immaculate Heart of Mary.
The Diocese explained the order of the Presbyterate is one of the holy orders of the Church and is considered to be the second order of the priesthood. The ordination mass is a sacramental ceremony symbolizing priesthood.
The mass will be live-streamed on the Diocesan Facebook page for anyone interested who can’t attend the mass in person.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
New priest welcomed to the Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces announced the addition of a new priest.