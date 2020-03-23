New Mexico to order ‘non-essential businesses’ to close as 6 more in Dona Ana have COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced new restrictions aimed at fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus.

She said Monday the state will order all “non-essential businesses” to close on Tuesday and require “100 percent” of the state’s non-essential workforce to work from home.

The announcement came as state officials said New Mexico now had 18 new coronavirus cases bringing the state’s total to 83. The new cases include six from Dona Ana County.

The six new cases in Doña Ana County:

A female in 30s.

A female in 20s.

A male in his 50s.

A female in her 50s.

A female in her 20s.

A female in her 20s.

The new restrictions ask residents to now limit gatherings to five people or less. The action follows a series of emergency public health orders that have closed down the state”s indoor shopping malls, gyms, and movie theaters.