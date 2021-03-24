New Mexico to issue $600 one-time tax rebates amid pandemic

Las Cruces News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Dollars Closeup Concept. American Dollars Cash Money. One Hundred Dollar Banknotes. (Getty)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department has started issuing $600 one-time rebates for taxpayers who are not dependents and who receive the Working Families Tax Credit.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that the department said Tuesday that recipients must have an adjusted gross income of no more than $39,000 if they are married and filing as the head of a household, or $31,200 or less if they are single filers.

The Legislature authorized the rebates earlier this year, more than 110,000 rebates worth more than $66 million have already been issued.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Pasoans mourn with Boulder community after mass shooting, reflect on August 3

Increase in pedestrian crashes, TxDOT launches new campaign

KTSM Goes Wild: Lovebirds Parrots at El Paso Zoo

Dr. Alozie weighs in on AstraZeneca pt.2

RORARINGRAGE ROOM MARCH22

FINAL RORARING RAGE ROOM MARCH 22

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link