New Mexico surpasses 15,000 cases Sunday

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health announced 262 additional COVID-19 cases statewide Sunday. The State now has 15,028 virus cases since the pandemic began.

Thirty-two new cases were reported in Doña Ana County, and four new cases in Otero County. Doña Ana County now has 1,404 total COVID-19 cases, and Otero has 77 cases.

The state also announced two virus deaths Sunday, bringing the number of deaths statewide to 545.

Statewide, there are 170 people hospitalized from the virus. By comparison, El Paso County alone has 277 hospitalized patients.

The following healthcare facilities in Southern New Mexico have identified at least one positive, active virus case among staff or patients: