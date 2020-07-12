New Mexico surpasses 15,000 cases Sunday

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health announced 262 additional COVID-19 cases statewide Sunday. The State now has 15,028 virus cases since the pandemic began.

Thirty-two new cases were reported in Doña Ana County, and four new cases in Otero County. Doña Ana County now has 1,404 total COVID-19 cases, and Otero has 77 cases.

The state also announced two virus deaths Sunday, bringing the number of deaths statewide to 545.

Statewide, there are 170 people hospitalized from the virus. By comparison, El Paso County alone has 277 hospitalized patients.

The following healthcare facilities in Southern New Mexico have identified at least one positive, active virus case among staff or patients:

  • Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces
  • Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
  • Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
  • Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
  • Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
  • The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
  • Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Emergency responders busy with COVID-19 calls as hospitalizations reach an all-time high

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency responders busy with COVID-19 calls as hospitalizations reach an all-time high"

New Mexico COVID Update for July 12

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Mexico COVID Update for July 12"

Early Primary Runoff voting numbers strong, despite COVID-19 concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early Primary Runoff voting numbers strong, despite COVID-19 concerns"

Juarez COVID Update July 12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez COVID Update July 12"

State of Texas: Teachers weigh risks of return to the classroom

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of Texas: Teachers weigh risks of return to the classroom"

Some Texans asked to pay back unemployment benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some Texans asked to pay back unemployment benefits"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link