New Mexico State University to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State University announced Tuesday they will be requiring all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or take weekly tests.

Vice Chancellor and Chief COVID-19 Officer Ruth A. Johnston announced to the university system that all campuses and offices across the state in will have to provide poof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test on a weekly basis starting September 30.

Vice Chancellor and Chief COVID-19 Officer Ruth A. Johnston announced in a letter sent to the campuses that “the New Mexico State University system continues to prioritize being agile and adaptive in its response to the changing pandemic landscape and evolving guidance from state and federal officials.”

Per press release, it is still being discussed whether students will also be required to get the vaccine or regularly tested.

The university is currently developing a plan to implement the new requirements, after changing the mask mandate on Thursday which will require all students, faculty and staff to wear a face covering indoors if it is not possible to maintain a six feet distance.

