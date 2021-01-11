New Mexico State University releases “A Mountain Roast” coffee

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State University Athletics Department released their own brand of coffee “A Mountain Roast” to add to the collection of other NMSU beverages.

Along with beer, wine and whiskey, coffee came as a natural fit to the NMSU’s branded drinks, said the Athletics Department director, Mario Moccia.

“Coffee drinking is incredibly popular in the United States, whether it’s retirees, whether it’s students trying to wake up,” explained Moccia.

As they do on all of their other projects, NMSU Athletics collaborated with students and a small business this time as well.

Moccia said “it’s a win-win-win for everyone involved” and adds how this “pandemic project” is also helping the Athletics Department which receives a part of sales from every purchase.

He said the name came from the iconic Tortugas mountain, also known as “A Mountain” which overlooks the university and holds a tradition rooted in the Aggie pride.

“From the 1920’s, the students put white rocks up there as an “A” for Aggies and it’s been now a 100 year tradition,” explained Moccia.

With a plethora of beverages, NMSU Athletics is now looking to collaborate with the Department of Agriculture to promote locally grown produce and add some edible products to the NMSU brand.

“Salsa, hot sauce, that seems to be the next logical edible that we will be rolling out,” revealed Moccia.

The coffee beans, however, don’t come from New Mexico, but from a small coffee company Estas Manos based in San Francisco, Calif.

“We have been packaging here in Las Cruces and we are looking to kind of grow our roots and start selling and start roasting here in the Las Cruces area,” announced the owner of Estas Manos, Nicholas Gonzales.

Gonzales explained his company pays attention to supporting farmers and collaboration with NMSU seemed like a good fit.

He said they are looking into expanding the business in the area and continue their collaboration with NMSU and other local businesses.

The coffee is currently available online in all 50 states and at Toucan Market in Las Cruces.