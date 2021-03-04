New Mexico State student gets his ticket to Hollywood in a popular talent TV show

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dzaki Sukarno, New Mexico State University student and country singer auditioned for American Idol and won a straight ticket to Hollywood.

Sukarno found his love for country music from his dad and by living in both Mississippi and Las Cruces.

Several years ago he started regularly performing at a local farmers market in Las Cruces. He says that’s where he felt the immense support and felt encouraged to start entering competitions.

First singing competition he auditioned for, he ended up winning on a state level, and went to compete nationally where he ranked in top 15.

“I sang in front of 20,000 people, give or take, and I thought this was really cool, I want to do this for the rest of my life,” said Sukarno.

Once the pandemic hit, he took a break from performances, but soon found another outlet – TikTok.

“I got my first 100 followers and I thought this was so cool, then I got to a 1000 and now I’m over 10,000,” said Sukarno, explaining what got him the confidence to end up signing up for ABC’s show American Idol.

After the first round of virtual auditions, he was selected to come to California and audition in person.

“I got to audition in front of Luke Ryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie, and I’m going to be honest I don’t remember what happened. I kind of went there and my mind went blank, I was in the moment,” recalled Sukarno.

That performance won him a Golden Ticket and a straight shot to audition in Hollywood.

“Coming from a smaller town like Cruces, you never think that it’s actually possible, if I can do it I know that others can, so I just want others to put themselves out there,” he advised.

Sukarno comes from a military family, having often moved around the world, but decided to settle in Las Cruces that he calls his home.

He is currently a junior at NMSU, getting his degree in Agriculture. He hopes to own a ranch one day and sing behind an independent label that will allow him to share his passion for country music.