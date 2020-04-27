New Mexico State Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Otero County

OTERO COUNTY, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 33-year-old man on Sunday U.S. Highway 82. 

Police said Justyn Miller of La Luz, NM was traveling east on US 82 on his motorcycle without a helmet at a high rate of speed.

For unknown reasons, police say Miller’s motorcycle left the roadway and collided with a tree around milepost 32 between Cloudcroft and Mayhill, resulting in fatal injuries. 

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.  

According to police, alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the fatal crash, which is still under investigation. No additional information is currently available. 

