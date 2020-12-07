New Mexico small businesses can begin applying for CARES relief grants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Applications for Small Business CARES Relief Grants for New Mexico businesses open at noon on Monday. Grants of up to $50,000 are available to New Mexico small businesses experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.

Applications for the grants, which are handled by the New Mexico Finance Authority, will be accepted until noon on Dec. 18.

Eligible businesses include those with 100 or fewer employees, for-profit businesses that are at least 51 percent owned by New Mexico residents and nonprofit organizations designated as a 501(c)(3), 501(C)(6) or 501(c)(8) entity, or a 501(c) that serves members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

“We encourage businesses to apply early to maximize their chances of receiving a grant. Our

website has all the information you’ll need to apply,” said New Mexico Finance Authority CEO

Marquita Russel.

The applications will be accepted in three funding rounds and if applications exceed available funds in a round, they will be prioritized based on how severally a business was financially affected by the pandemic. They will be funded in the next round. According to the NMFA, special consideration will be given to businesses such as hospitality and tourism-related businesses.

The Small Business CARES Relief Grants were authorized by the State of New Mexico in the November 2020 Special Session and are funded by $100 million in Federal CARES stimulus funds.

For more information and for the grant application, visit www.nmfinance.com.