New Mexico residents eligible for free COVID-19 testing on Memorial Day in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Testing for the COVID-19 virus will be available to New Mexico residents on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, at the Las Cruces Public Health Office from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The testing is available to all New Mexico residents, regardless if they have COVID-19 symptoms or not. Those with any combination of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell are particularly encouraged to get tested.
The test-and-go screening is free of charge to New Mexicans, whether they have insurance or not. If you do have insurance, you’re asked to provide your information with you. Limit two people per vehicle to avoid risk for viral spread.
- WHAT: Test-and-go COVID-19 screening
- WHERE: NMDOH Offices, 1170 N. Solano Drive, Las Cruces
- WHEN: Monday, May 25, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- WHO: All New Mexico residents, regardless of symptoms
- COST: Free; however those with insurance are asked to bring insurance cards