New Mexico residents eligible for free COVID-19 testing on Memorial Day in Las Cruces

Dr. Gabrielle Beger, left, prepares to take a nose-swab sample from Lawrence McGee as she works with a team of University of Washington medical providers conducting testing for the new coronavirus at Queen Anne Healthcare, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Seattle. Sending “drop teams” from University of Washington Medicine to conduct universal testing at skilled nursing facilities in collaboration with public health officials is one aspect of the region’s approach to controlling the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Testing for the COVID-19 virus will be available to New Mexico residents on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, at the Las Cruces Public Health Office from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The testing is available to all New Mexico residents, regardless if they have COVID-19 symptoms or not. Those with any combination of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell are particularly encouraged to get tested.

The test-and-go screening is free of charge to New Mexicans, whether they have insurance or not. If you do have insurance, you’re asked to provide your information with you. Limit two people per vehicle to avoid risk for viral spread.